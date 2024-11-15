Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike

The Lebanese Civil Defense announced that its specialized search and rescue teams managed, on Friday afternoon, to complete the rubble removal operations at the site of the airstrike, which targeted the Baalbek Regional Civil Defense Center in the town of Douris.



In a statement, the agency indicated that the final toll of the search operations resulted in the recovery of 14 bodies and remains, along with one injured person who is still receiving the necessary medical care.



It expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and their colleagues in the Civil Defense, offering prayers for strength and solace during this difficult time.