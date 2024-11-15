Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 14:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike

The Lebanese Civil Defense announced that its specialized search and rescue teams managed, on Friday afternoon, to complete the rubble removal operations at the site of the airstrike, which targeted the Baalbek Regional Civil Defense Center in the town of Douris.

In a statement, the agency indicated that the final toll of the search operations resulted in the recovery of 14 bodies and remains, along with one injured person who is still receiving the necessary medical care.

It expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and their colleagues in the Civil Defense, offering prayers for strength and solace during this difficult time.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civil Defense

Rescue

Airstrike

Baalbek

LBCI Next
Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Lebanon's Baalbek region suffers 'deadliest day' as Israeli airstrikes kill at least 48, injure dozens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Lebanon's state media says Israeli airstrikes target multiple areas, killing two in Baalbek region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-16

Israeli defense minister: The likelihood of reaching a settlement on the Lebanon border is diminishing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More