Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV

A strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, AFPTV footage showed, shortly after the Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate the area.



AFPTV video showed a plume of smoke rising over the buildings in the area. Shortly before the strike, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X a call for residents of the Haret Hreik suburb to evacuate.

AFP