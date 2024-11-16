News
Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
Lebanon News
2024-11-16 | 02:17
Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
A strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, AFPTV footage showed, shortly after the Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate the area.
AFPTV video showed a plume of smoke rising over the buildings in the area. Shortly before the strike, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X a call for residents of the Haret Hreik suburb to evacuate.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Hezbollah
Israel
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Beirut's southern suburbs and across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Beirut's southern suburbs and across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:46
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:46
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Israeli drone targets vehicle and motorcycle at northern entrance of Tyre
Lebanon News
08:45
Israeli drone targets vehicle and motorcycle at northern entrance of Tyre
0
Lebanon News
08:18
Israeli strike targets municipality warehouse in Nabatieh with reports indicating six killed
Lebanon News
08:18
Israeli strike targets municipality warehouse in Nabatieh with reports indicating six killed
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati
0
World News
06:28
G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine
World News
06:28
G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-08-23
US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios
World News
2024-08-23
US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Lebanon News
05:17
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
05:17
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
07:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's Berri commenting on US proposal affirms: No to Israeli army movement, no to foreign forces
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's Berri commenting on US proposal affirms: No to Israeli army movement, no to foreign forces
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
