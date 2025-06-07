Trump says Elon Musk has 'lost his mind' as feud fallout mounts

World News
07-06-2025 | 05:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Elon Musk has &#39;lost his mind&#39; as feud fallout mounts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Trump says Elon Musk has 'lost his mind' as feud fallout mounts

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Elon Musk had "lost his mind" but insisted he wanted to move on from the fiery split with his billionaire former ally.

The blistering public break-up between the world's richest person and the world's most powerful is fraught with political and economic risks all around.

Trump had scrapped the idea of a call with Musk and was even thinking of ditching the red Tesla he bought at the height of their bromance, White House officials told AFP.

"Honestly I've been so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran... I'm not thinking about Elon Musk; I just wish him well," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to his New Jersey golf club late Friday.

Earlier, Trump told U.S. broadcasters that he now wanted to focus instead on passing his "big, beautiful" mega-bill before Congress -- Musk's harsh criticism of which had sparked their break-up.

But the 78-year-old Republican could not stop himself from taking aim at his South African-born friend-turned-enemy.

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" Trump said in a call with ABC, when asked about Musk, adding that he was "not particularly" interested in talking to the tycoon.

Trump later told Fox News that Musk had "lost it."

Just a week ago, Trump gave Musk a glowing send-off as he left his cost-cutting role at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after four months working there.

While there had been reports of tensions, the sheer speed at which their relationship imploded stunned Washington.

After Musk called Trump's spending bill an "abomination" on Tuesday, Trump hit back in an Oval Office diatribe on Thursday in which he said he was "very disappointed" by the entrepreneur.

Trump's spending bill faces a difficult path through Congress as it will raise the U.S. deficit, while critics say it will cut health care for millions of the poorest Americans.

The row then went nuclear, with Musk slinging insults at Trump and accusing him without evidence of being in government files on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump hit back with the power of the U.S. government behind him, saying he could cancel the Space X boss's multi-billion-dollar rocket and satellite contracts.

Trump struck a milder tone late Friday when asked how seriously he is considering cutting Musk's contracts.

"It's a lot of money, it's a lot of subsidy, so we'll take a look -- only if it's fair. Only if it's to be fair for him and the country," he said.

Musk apparently also tried to de-escalate social media hostilities.

The right-wing tech baron rowed back on a threat to scrap his company's Dragon spacecraft -- vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

And on Friday, the usually garrulous poster kept a low social media profile on his X social network.

But the White House denied reports that they would talk.

"The president does not intend to speak to Musk today," a senior White House official told AFP. A second official said Musk had requested a call.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Tesla

Space X

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

LBCI Next
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'postponing' POW swap
Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills three, wounds 22, mayor says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-06

Trump and Musk to speak Friday after alliance descends into public feud: Politico

LBCI
World News
2025-04-24

Kremlin says agrees with Trump Ukraine 'lost' Crimea long ago

LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-14

Trump says Syria leader backs Israel ties but has 'lot of work to do'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:49

Ukraine denies delaying POW swap, accuses Russia of 'dirty games'

LBCI
World News
07:46

France's Macron to visit Greenland on June 15

LBCI
World News
07:04

Russia accuses Ukraine of 'postponing' POW swap

LBCI
World News
03:18

Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills three, wounds 22, mayor says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

EU chief urges Ukraine ceasefire 'without pre-conditions'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister from Tripoli: All parties must refrain from actions that could disrupt security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Lebanese Energy Minister refutes predecessor's claims over Iraqi oil deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More