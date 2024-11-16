Israel strikes Tyre post-evacuation alerts (Video)

A video showed Israeli strikes targeting Tyre in South Lebanon Saturday afternoon, after the Israeli army issued urgent evacuation warnings to Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Haouch residents.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Haouch-Ain Baal road in Tyre was cut off after an entire residential building collapsed on the main street due to intense Israeli strikes.
غارات اسرائيلية تستهدف صور pic.twitter.com/nx6RnMv3h5
— LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 16, 2024
