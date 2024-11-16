Israel strikes Tyre post-evacuation alerts (Video)

2024-11-16 | 09:25
Israel strikes Tyre post-evacuation alerts (Video)
0min
Israel strikes Tyre post-evacuation alerts (Video)

A video showed Israeli strikes targeting Tyre in South Lebanon Saturday afternoon, after the Israeli army issued urgent evacuation warnings to Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Haouch residents.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Haouch-Ain Baal road in Tyre was cut off after an entire residential building collapsed on the main street due to intense Israeli strikes.

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
