Israel conditions withdrawal from pilot zones on Lebanese Army readiness

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has tied its withdrawal from two proposed pilot zones in South Lebanon to two key conditions, according to Israeli military officials.



The first requirement is a formal declaration by the Lebanese Army confirming that it is fully prepared to assume control of the two areas and carry out the responsibilities assigned to it under the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement.



The second condition is approval from the U.S. Central Command confirming that Lebanon and its armed forces are operationally and security-wise ready to take over the areas following an Israeli withdrawal.



The conditions were outlined by an Israeli military official who participated in a consultative security cabinet meeting on Lebanon chaired Sunday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the meeting, Netanyahu reportedly reiterated his intention to keep Israeli forces in Lebanon for an extended period.



At the same time, Israel continues to expand what Lebanese officials describe as ceasefire violations in South Lebanon while increasing pressure on the U.S. team overseeing the implementation of the framework agreement.



According to Israeli accounts, Tel Aviv is also seeking to ensure the implementation of a security annex attached to the agreement, which includes provisions requiring Lebanon to assist in locating the remains of missing Israeli personnel, particularly Israeli Air Force navigator Ron Arad.



The Israeli demands come before any practical implementation of the Lebanese-Israeli framework, as no timetable has yet been established for the agreement's execution, nor has the scope of the proposed Israeli withdrawal been defined.



Meanwhile, Israeli media reports have claimed that Hezbollah is preparing for the possibility of renewed fighting in the near future and is working to restore and strengthen its military capabilities in anticipation of a potential escalation.