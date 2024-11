Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the army's Commando Brigade, operating under the 91st Division, intensified its activities in South Lebanon, claiming to target areas "used for launching rockets and projectiles into northern Israel."



According to the Israeli army, the brigade employs advanced methods and precision weaponry in joint air and ground operations.



"These missions aim to eliminate Hezbollah militants, uncover rocket launch sites, and dismantle underground infrastructure and weapons caches," he stated in a post on X.



Adraee claimed, "During the operations, the 7th Armored Brigade reportedly discovered an underground tunnel used as a weapons depot. The site contained numerous explosive devices, ammunition, and grenades, all of which were destroyed."



Additionally, he alleged that a vehicle equipped with a multiple-rocket launcher aimed at northern Israeli towns was located and neutralized.



"The forces also uncovered anti-tank missiles, mortar rounds, and military-grade equipment, along with over 25 crates of ready-to-launch rockets. All these assets were either confiscated or destroyed," he asserted.

#عاجل قوات لواء الكوماندو تواصل العمل في جنوب لبنان: تدمير مستودعات أسلحة تحت الأرض وتصفية ومخربين من خلال أنواع الذخيرة الدقيقة



🔸تواصل قوات لواء الكوماندو العمل في جنوب لبنان تحت قيادة الفرقة 91 داخل منطقة معقدة استخدمت لإطلاق الصواريخ والقذائف نحو الأراضي الاسرائيلية في… pic.twitter.com/Vxl5xaAoos — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 16, 2024