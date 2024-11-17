Ali Hijazi, Secretary-General of the Ba'ath Party in Lebanon, told LBCI on Sunday that Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif was not a military figure.



He added: "We are unsure if his presence in the building was a coincidence. There is a coordinated campaign against us and personally against me."



Hijazi further noted: "I received information about an individual detained by military intelligence two months ago who admitted to being tasked with photographing the central headquarters of the Ba'ath Party. We are now questioning whether this is true."