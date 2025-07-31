News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China says summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks
World News
31-07-2025 | 01:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China says summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks
Chinese authorities summoned U.S. technology giant Nvidia on Thursday to discuss "serious security issues" discovered involving its chips, the country's top internet regulator said.
"The Cyberspace Administration of China has summoned Nvidia on July 31," the statement said, adding that authorities had asked "Nvidia to explain the security risks of vulnerabilities and backdoors in its H20 chips sold to China."
AFP
World News
China
Summons
Nvidia
Security
Trump confirms attendance at ASEAN summit in October: Malaysia PM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-01
Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy
World News
2025-07-01
Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of alleged spy
0
Middle East News
2025-06-11
US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'
Middle East News
2025-06-11
US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'
0
World News
2025-07-18
Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein
World News
2025-07-18
Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein
0
Variety and Tech
2025-07-16
Nvidia's Huang says China's open-source AI a 'catalyst for progress'
Variety and Tech
2025-07-16
Nvidia's Huang says China's open-source AI a 'catalyst for progress'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:30
Trump confirms attendance at ASEAN summit in October: Malaysia PM
World News
01:30
Trump confirms attendance at ASEAN summit in October: Malaysia PM
0
World News
01:25
Canada's support for Palestinian state makes trade deal 'very hard': Trump
World News
01:25
Canada's support for Palestinian state makes trade deal 'very hard': Trump
0
World News
01:21
Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says
World News
01:21
Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says
0
World News
01:16
Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa
World News
01:16
Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:21
Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says
World News
01:21
Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-29
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-29
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
0
World News
01:11
Israel rejects Canada plan to recognize Palestinian state: Embassy
World News
01:11
Israel rejects Canada plan to recognize Palestinian state: Embassy
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
2
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
5
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
7
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
8
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More