The Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that the army completed a new wave of airstrikes targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, an area they consider a Hezbollah stronghold.

The strikes were carried out by fighter jets under the direction of Military Intelligence.



He added: "The air force conducted a series of strikes on six military targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut, including weapons depots, command centers, and military infrastructure used by Hezbollah."



Adraee described the strikes as part of an ongoing campaign against Hezbollah's stronghold, which he claimed is utilized for "carrying out plots against Israeli citizens."



He added: "The targets hit were located in densely populated civilian areas, providing another example of Hezbollah's use of Lebanon's residents as human shields."



Adraee concluded that ''the Israeli military had taken steps to minimize civilian casualties, including gathering detailed intelligence, using aerial imagery, and issuing warnings to evacuate residents from the targeted areas.''