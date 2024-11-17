Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

2024-11-17 | 14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah&#39;s head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

Israeli Army Radio reported on Sunday that the target of the recent attack in Mar Elias, Beirut, was the head of Hezbollah’s southern front operations.

