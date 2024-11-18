News
EU organizes new humanitarian flight for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 06:43
EU organizes new humanitarian flight for Lebanon
The European Union said in a statement Monday that it continues to mobilize all the tools at its disposal to support the people affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.
The statement added that the EU organized an additional flight last week, bringing much-needed relief goods to Lebanon.
The flight reached Beirut on 15 November, carrying 33 tons of aid from the EU's humanitarian partners. The supplies from the new flight will be distributed to internally displaced people across the country.
This assistance comes on top of another seven humanitarian air bridge flights previously organized by the EU since October, carrying over 220 tons of humanitarian aid including four ambulances, tents, medicines and medical kits, kitchen tools, and hygiene kits.
The supplies were provided by the EU as well as its Member States, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations to reach Lebanese partners, including the High Relief Commission, the Public Health Ministry, the Lebanese Red Cross, and local non-governmental organizations.
EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele said: "The European Union continues to support Lebanon in these difficult times. Together with our Member States and partners, we are providing humanitarian aid to help the people displaced by the conflict. There are already too many civilian casualties, including many women and children. We call on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law."
