Hezbollah mourns four members alongside media official Mohammad Afif

Hezbollah mourned four of its members, who were killed alongside the group's media official Mohammad Afif in an Israeli airstrike on Ras Al Naba'a in Beirut.The group identified the martyrs as:- Moussa Haidar was born in 1969 in the southern town of Markaba.- Mahmoud Sharkawi was born in 1970 in the town of Arzay.- Hilal Termos, born in 1988, from the town of Tallouseh.- Hussein Ramadan was born in 1992 in the town of Aaramta.