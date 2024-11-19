Hezbollah announces series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements

Hezbollah issued multiple statements on Tuesday detailing several operations carried out against Israeli military targets and settlements.



In one statement, Hezbollah announced launching a drone attack with a fleet of advanced drones targeting sensitive military positions in Tel Aviv.



Another statement claimed responsibility for downing an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over the town of Taybeh in South Lebanon. Hezbollah reported using a surface-to-air missile to shoot down the drone, which was seen burning upon impact.



Hezbollah also reported launching its fifth salvo of rockets at a gathering of Israeli military forces south of Khiam in South Lebanon.



A separate rocket attack targeted Israeli military forces in the Margaliot settlement for the second time.



Additionally, Hezbollah stated it fired rockets at the Qiryat Shemona settlement.