UK Foreign Secretary: British embassy in Tehran reopens after temporary closure

07-07-2025 | 11:58
UK Foreign Secretary: British embassy in Tehran reopens after temporary closure
UK Foreign Secretary: British embassy in Tehran reopens after temporary closure

UK Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hamish Falconer told Parliament on Monday that Britain has reopened its embassy in Tehran, Iran, after a temporary closure.

“We have reopened our embassy in Tehran following a temporary closure,” he said in an address to Parliament. “We have put in place an action plan and will continue to play our full role in ensuring the safety of British citizens in Iran.”

Reuters

