Argentina withdraws three officers from UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

2024-11-19 | 05:26
Argentina withdraws three officers from UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
0min
Argentina withdraws three officers from UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Argentina has notified the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon that it is withdrawing three of its officers, a UNIFIL spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

"Correct. Argentina has asked its officers to go back," said Andrea Tenenti, UNIFIL spokesperson, in response to a question about a newspaper report. He declined to comment on the reason for their departure, referring the question to the Argentinian government.


Reuters

