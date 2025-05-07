Information minister: Lebanon ready to welcome Emiratis, Gulf visitors

Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos said Wednesday that Lebanon is working to revive its tourism sector and strengthen ties with Gulf states.



“We welcome Emiratis and all Gulf citizens,” Morcos said. “Lebanon is ready to receive all visitors.”



He added that efforts are underway to encourage travel to Lebanon and rebuild trust, particularly with the United Arab Emirates.



“Today’s step helps restore confidence between Lebanon and the UAE,” he said, noting that joint ministerial committees are meeting to address any obstacles facing Gulf nationals seeking to visit.