MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: We need actionable measures, not just rhetorical stances

Lebanese MP Ghayath Yazbeck expressed pessimism about reaching a resolution to the current war, stating that the situation seems far from a solution at this moment.



Speaking to LBCI, Yazbeck criticized the unilateral decision-making that has drawn Lebanon into the conflict without consulting all parties.



"Lebanon, as a whole, is now paying the price," he said.



Yazbeck emphasized the need for practical steps from caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



"We need actionable measures, not just rhetorical stances, which could be used in international negotiations on Lebanon's behalf rather than relying on collective responsibility."



He also suggested that Lebanon is likely to move toward extending the term of the Army Commander, reflecting his view of the current political direction.