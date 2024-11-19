The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry, through its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, has submitted a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council, documenting the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon between November 2 and November 11, 2024.



The complaint details violations and attacks by Israel since Lebanon's last submission earlier this month. It highlights the abduction of Lebanese citizen Imad Amhaz in Batroun and Israel's continued ground invasion, destroying villages and residential areas in Yaroun, Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Meiss El Jabal.



The report also condemns Israel's repeated targeting of the Lebanese Army, civilian infrastructure, and civilians in areas such as Tyre, Barja (Chouf), Aalmat (Jbeil), and Ain Yaaqoub (Akkar), which have left dozens dead and injured.



Furthermore, the complaint documents attacks on ambulances, emergency personnel, and centers in Aadloun (Saida district), Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain, and Ain Baal (Tyre district), killing 11 medics. Historical and heritage sites in Baalbek and Nabatieh have also been targeted.



Lebanon reiterated its call for the Security Council to condemn the escalating Israeli aggression and take decisive measures to halt it.



The complaint demands Israel's immediate and unconditional withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon remains committed to, to ensure the region's security and stability.



Lebanon warned of severe political and security repercussions if the aggression continues unchecked. It emphasized that the attacks undermine efforts to stabilize the Blue Line and the broader region.



The complaint urges the Security Council to fulfill its mandate to maintain international peace and security by imposing an immediate ceasefire, as outlined in its resolutions, instead of persisting in unwarranted political inertia.