News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon files new complaint to UN over Israel's aggression
Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon files new complaint to UN over Israel's aggression
The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry, through its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, has submitted a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council, documenting the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon between November 2 and November 11, 2024.
The complaint details violations and attacks by Israel since Lebanon's last submission earlier this month. It highlights the abduction of Lebanese citizen Imad Amhaz in Batroun and Israel's continued ground invasion, destroying villages and residential areas in Yaroun, Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Meiss El Jabal.
The report also condemns Israel's repeated targeting of the Lebanese Army, civilian infrastructure, and civilians in areas such as Tyre, Barja (Chouf), Aalmat (Jbeil), and Ain Yaaqoub (Akkar), which have left dozens dead and injured.
Furthermore, the complaint documents attacks on ambulances, emergency personnel, and centers in Aadloun (Saida district), Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain, and Ain Baal (Tyre district), killing 11 medics. Historical and heritage sites in Baalbek and Nabatieh have also been targeted.
Lebanon reiterated its call for the Security Council to condemn the escalating Israeli aggression and take decisive measures to halt it.
The complaint demands Israel's immediate and unconditional withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon remains committed to, to ensure the region's security and stability.
Lebanon warned of severe political and security repercussions if the aggression continues unchecked. It emphasized that the attacks undermine efforts to stabilize the Blue Line and the broader region.
The complaint urges the Security Council to fulfill its mandate to maintain international peace and security by imposing an immediate ceasefire, as outlined in its resolutions, instead of persisting in unwarranted political inertia.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Complaint
UN
Israel
Aggression
Next
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Ramat David Airbase in Haifa, Israel
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Lebanon files complaint with the United Nation over Israeli aggression and violations
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Lebanon files complaint with the United Nation over Israeli aggression and violations
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Foreign Ministry files new complaint to UN, condemning Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Foreign Ministry files new complaint to UN, condemning Israeli aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech
Lebanon News
07:04
Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:56
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry
0
World News
18:09
G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement
World News
18:09
G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
2
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
4
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
6
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
7
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
8
Middle East News
15:00
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
15:00
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More