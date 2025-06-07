Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

07-06-2025 | 00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

Iran's foreign ministry said a U.S. travel ban that includes Iran showed "deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian people and Muslims," the ministry posted on the X platform on Saturday.

Reuters
 

