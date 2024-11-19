News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
The Lebanese Judges Association announced in a statement that it has addressed an open letter to the Lebanese government, documenting and legally classifying the ongoing Israeli attacks on the country.
The association emphasized the importance of taking appropriate legal measures, urging the government to initiate necessary actions in response to these violations.
Additionally, the statement highlighted that the Judges Association provides guidance to victims of the attacks on possible avenues for legal pursuit, offering advice on seeking justice.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Judges
Association
Letter
Lebanon
Government
Israeli
Attacks
Next
Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
0
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister condemns Israeli attacks on southern villages and vital infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister condemns Israeli attacks on southern villages and vital infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:15
Lebanese Army Commander, Amos Hochstein meet to review Lebanon’s general situation
Lebanon News
10:15
Lebanese Army Commander, Amos Hochstein meet to review Lebanon’s general situation
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
Lebanon News
10:10
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Guarantees concerning Israel's commitment to the agreement rely on the US
Lebanon News
09:41
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Guarantees concerning Israel's commitment to the agreement rely on the US
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli military gathering in Khiam, targets Tel Aviv suburbs
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli military gathering in Khiam, targets Tel Aviv suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:26
Lebanon's daily report: Israeli strikes kill 3,516 and injure 14,929 since start of war
Lebanon News
11:26
Lebanon's daily report: Israeli strikes kill 3,516 and injure 14,929 since start of war
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli military claims killing of Hezbollah's Media Official Mohammad Afif
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli military claims killing of Hezbollah's Media Official Mohammad Afif
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
2
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
4
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
7
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
8
Middle East News
17:14
US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege
Middle East News
17:14
US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More