Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
World News
21-12-2025 | 07:11
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a more aggressive immigration crackdown in 2026 with billions in new funding, including by raiding more workplaces — even as backlash builds ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
Trump has already surged immigration agents into major U.S. cities, where they swept through neighborhoods and clashed with residents. While federal agents this year conducted some high-profile raids on businesses, they largely avoided raiding farms, factories and other businesses that are economically important but known to employ immigrants without legal status.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Immigration
Backlash
