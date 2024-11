Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon

According to a statement posted on X by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Israeli Air Force jets targeted and killed Ali Tawfiq Dweiq, the commander of Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon.



Adraee stated, "The operation, conducted on Monday, was guided by military intelligence and the Northern Command."



He claimed that "Dweiq had been leading the rocket system since September 2024, succeeding a previous commander who was also neutralized."



"Dweiq was responsible for launching more than 300 rockets toward Israeli territory, including areas in Haifa and central Israel," Adraee said.



Adraee continued, "Over recent months, the Israeli army has targeted dozens of Hezbollah's medium-range rocket infrastructure. These included rocket launch platforms directed at Israel's home front, weapons depots, and other operational infrastructure."



The spokesperson concluded, "These operations are part of the Israeli army's ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's rocket system and undermine the organization's capability to launch rockets."