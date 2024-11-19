Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli military gathering in Khiam, targets Tel Aviv suburbs

2024-11-19 | 08:15



Hezbollah announced it launched a barrage of rockets targeting an Israeli military gathering at the Al-Omra Gate, south of the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.  

In the same statement, the group claimed responsibility for striking the Glilot military base, located 110 kilometers from the border in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.  

