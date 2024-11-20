LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

2024-11-20 | 03:14
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon, targeting cities and villages across the country. Explicitly striking towns in South Lebanon, footage captured the extent of the damage in the Nabatieh area.

An LBCI-exclusive video showed buildings in ruin and empty streets, showcasing the aftermath of Israeli attacks, causing devastating economic and humanitarian losses.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Footage

Nabatieh

Israel

Attacks

EU's Josep Borrell embarks on Middle East trip to address regional crises, set to visit Lebanon
Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon
