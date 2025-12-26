News
President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen
Lebanon News
26-12-2025 | 15:05
President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen
President Joseph Aoun expressed Lebanon’s appreciation for the ongoing efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to de-escalate tensions, promote stability, and lay the foundations for peace in Yemen.
President Aoun praised Saudi Arabia’s emphasis on unity, dialogue, and political solutions, as well as its commitment to preserving Yemen’s sovereignty, unity, and social fabric.
He noted that these efforts reflect a responsible regional approach that prioritizes political settlements, avoids escalation, and seeks to ease the humanitarian and security burdens facing the Yemeni people.
He also commended the Kingdom’s coordination with regional and international partners in support of de-escalation and the strengthening of institutional order and inclusive political processes, describing these as key pillars for achieving sustainable stability in Yemen and across the Arab region.
The President reaffirmed Lebanon’s principled support for all initiatives that encourage dialogue, reconciliation, and comprehensive political solutions to regional crises, stressing the importance of joint Arab action in consolidating security, development, and peace.
He concluded by wishing Saudi Arabia continued success in its efforts, underscoring the depth of Lebanese-Saudi relations, which are based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to regional stability.
