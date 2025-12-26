Egypt, Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as sovereign state

Egypt said Friday that the foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state.



In a statement following a phone call between the foreign ministers of the four countries, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, “The ministers affirmed their complete rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region, emphasizing full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and full opposition to any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or destabilize the country.”



The statement added that the ministers “emphasized support for Somalia’s legitimate state institutions and rejected any attempts to impose parallel entities that conflict with the unity of the Somali state.”



Reuters