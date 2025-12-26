News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
26-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As Lebanon awaits the launch of the second phase of the weapons-restriction plan—after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced the state’s readiness to move forward—there is a presidential push for simultaneous statements from relevant domestic and international parties confirming that the area south of the Litani River is free of weapons, as well as for securing Israeli acknowledgment of this.
At the same time, the Lebanese effort is awaiting steps by Israel in return for the implementation of the first phase of the plan. These steps could include a withdrawal from the five occupied points or progress on the issue of Lebanese detainees.
In military and technical terms, a Lebanese military source said in recent days that the success of the second phase depends on the success of the first. An assessment will therefore be conducted to identify remaining challenges, analyze strengths and weaknesses, and submit the findings to the Cabinet.
Based on the Cabinet’s decision, the timing of implementation could vary from one track to another.
Pending the assessment, the army’s plan remains in place. Its second phase calls for restricting weapons north of the Litani River, specifically in the area between the Litani and the Awali rivers.
Areas north of the Litani were subjected to intense and repeated airstrikes during the war and after the ceasefire agreement, including in Iqlim al-Tuffah, Zahrani, Nabatieh, and other regions, extending to the Sidon district.
Under the plan, the phase covering north of the Litani would be followed by Beirut and the Bekaa.
The first and second phases of the weapons-restriction plan are expected to be addressed in a speech by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Sunday.
It is also noted that Hezbollah, which maintains ongoing contacts with Egyptian mediation channels, has not responded positively to proposals calling for freezing or neutralizing weapons north of the Litani in exchange for launching negotiations with Israel over unresolved issues.
Among the ideas raised was a joint visit by the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo to Cairo. The recent visit by Egypt’s foreign minister to Lebanon was also accompanied by proposals to disarm north of the Litani in parallel with the start of negotiations.
Hezbollah’s lack of positive engagement with these proposals stems from its view that they go beyond the ceasefire agreement, which it says it has respected while Israel violates it daily. For Hezbollah, restricting weapons north of the Litani is an internal matter tied to the national security strategy, with no Israeli role in it.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Weapons
Hezbollah
Lebanese Army
Next
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy
0
World News
2025-10-30
US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP
World News
2025-10-30
US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
8
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More