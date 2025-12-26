Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

News Bulletin Reports
26-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israeli strikes continue across Lebanese territory, hitting Radwan Force centers and Hezbollah military sites.

Officials within the Israeli military have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump, during their scheduled meeting next week, to approve an operation aimed at undermining Hezbollah’s capabilities.

The calls coincided with a public opinion poll indicating that 58 percent of Israelis favor returning to fighting—but in a limited way—to protect northern Israel.

On the ground, the Israeli army recently completed a drill simulating a sudden outbreak of fighting on one of the fronts, while the military intelligence branch and air force assessed the army’s ability to respond to drones and anti-tank missiles possessed by Hezbollah. 

The assessment has sparked disagreements within the military, which also acknowledged it would face major challenges if fighting with Hezbollah resumes and Israeli settlements come under attack.

Military estimates suggest that 2027 could be a year of war, though it remains unclear on which front hostilities might begin.

In Syria, with Tel Aviv insisting on a buffer zone in the country’s south up to the outskirts of Damascus, expectations have emerged that the Trump-Netanyahu meeting could produce a breakthrough in security talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv and possibly organize a meeting between Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. However, optimism about such developments remains limited.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Israel

Radwan Force

Hezbollah

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23

Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25

Ahead of Trump meeting, Netanyahu says Israel not seeking war but stays vigilant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-12

Paris to host high-level meeting on Lebanon next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25

Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy

LBCI
World News
2025-10-30

US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More