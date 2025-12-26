News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
26-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli strikes continue across Lebanese territory, hitting Radwan Force centers and Hezbollah military sites.
Officials within the Israeli military have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump, during their scheduled meeting next week, to approve an operation aimed at undermining Hezbollah’s capabilities.
The calls coincided with a public opinion poll indicating that 58 percent of Israelis favor returning to fighting—but in a limited way—to protect northern Israel.
On the ground, the Israeli army recently completed a drill simulating a sudden outbreak of fighting on one of the fronts, while the military intelligence branch and air force assessed the army’s ability to respond to drones and anti-tank missiles possessed by Hezbollah.
The assessment has sparked disagreements within the military, which also acknowledged it would face major challenges if fighting with Hezbollah resumes and Israeli settlements come under attack.
Military estimates suggest that 2027 could be a year of war, though it remains unclear on which front hostilities might begin.
In Syria, with Tel Aviv insisting on a buffer zone in the country’s south up to the outskirts of Damascus, expectations have emerged that the Trump-Netanyahu meeting could produce a breakthrough in security talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv and possibly organize a meeting between Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. However, optimism about such developments remains limited.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Israel
Radwan Force
Hezbollah
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Next
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Ahead of Trump meeting, Netanyahu says Israel not seeking war but stays vigilant
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Ahead of Trump meeting, Netanyahu says Israel not seeking war but stays vigilant
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
Paris to host high-level meeting on Lebanon next week
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
Paris to host high-level meeting on Lebanon next week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25
Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy
0
World News
2025-10-30
US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP
World News
2025-10-30
US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
8
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More