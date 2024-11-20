News
PM Mikati briefed by Hennis-Plasschaert on UN Security Council talks; Hamie discusses financing and damage assessment mechanism
Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 08:40
3
min
PM Mikati briefed by Hennis-Plasschaert on UN Security Council talks; Hamie discusses financing and damage assessment mechanism
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, at the Grand Serail on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Hennis-Plasschaert briefed the Prime Minister on the discussions held during the closed-door session of the U.N. Security Council on Lebanon, which took place on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister met with Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie, who stated, "This meeting is part of the weekly discussions to update the Prime Minister on the smooth functioning of all Lebanese facilities—land, sea, and air—including the airport, seaports, and border crossings. This issue is essential for us as a government and Lebanese citizens to ensure these facilities continue operating efficiently."
Hamie added, "There is also ongoing daily discussion with the Prime Minister regarding the legal, operational, and financial framework, as well as the costs related to assessing damages, clearing debris, and reconstruction following the barbaric Israeli aggression on Lebanese regions, from the southern suburbs to the South, the Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, Beirut, and other areas."
He emphasized, "The Lebanese government, under the direction of Prime Minister Mikati, is working diligently to establish clear legal frameworks. It should be noted that various parties are circulating some figures regarding the losses caused by Israeli aggression.''
He added, ''These numbers remain unofficial as they are not issued by the Lebanese government or based on any formal survey conducted in collaboration with municipalities, unions of municipalities, or specialized companies tasked by the government with assessing these damages."
Hamie stressed that "this matter requires continuous effort and collaboration with Prime Minister Mikati on a weekly and daily basis to ensure the Lebanese government has a clear and comprehensive understanding of the situation. The government is responsible for the Lebanese people and is committed to fulfilling its duties, particularly in assessing damages, clearing debris, and addressing related issues."
He noted that "the process is ongoing, especially as we discussed today the financing mechanism, which is a crucial issue for the government. In coordination with the Prime Minister, through continuous discussions, we are working to establish a clear framework for the three pillars: damage assessment, debris removal, and reconstruction. The goal is to prepare a comprehensive document for the government to rely on for the benefit of all Lebanese."
The Prime Minister met with the Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayad, to discuss the Electricité du Liban (EDL) needs and the fuel requirements of displacement centers.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Grand Serail
Meeting
United Nations Special Coordinator
Ali Hamie
