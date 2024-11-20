PM Mikati briefed by Hennis-Plasschaert on UN Security Council talks; Hamie discusses financing and damage assessment mechanism

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati briefed by Hennis-Plasschaert on UN Security Council talks; Hamie discusses financing and damage assessment mechanism
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
PM Mikati briefed by Hennis-Plasschaert on UN Security Council talks; Hamie discusses financing and damage assessment mechanism

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, at the Grand Serail on Wednesday.  

During the meeting, Hennis-Plasschaert briefed the Prime Minister on the discussions held during the closed-door session of the U.N. Security Council on Lebanon, which took place on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister met with Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie, who stated, "This meeting is part of the weekly discussions to update the Prime Minister on the smooth functioning of all Lebanese facilities—land, sea, and air—including the airport, seaports, and border crossings. This issue is essential for us as a government and Lebanese citizens to ensure these facilities continue operating efficiently."  

Hamie added, "There is also ongoing daily discussion with the Prime Minister regarding the legal, operational, and financial framework, as well as the costs related to assessing damages, clearing debris, and reconstruction following the barbaric Israeli aggression on Lebanese regions, from the southern suburbs to the South, the Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, Beirut, and other areas."  

He emphasized, "The Lebanese government, under the direction of Prime Minister Mikati, is working diligently to establish clear legal frameworks. It should be noted that various parties are circulating some figures regarding the losses caused by Israeli aggression.'' 

He added, ''These numbers remain unofficial as they are not issued by the Lebanese government or based on any formal survey conducted in collaboration with municipalities, unions of municipalities, or specialized companies tasked by the government with assessing these damages."

Hamie stressed that "this matter requires continuous effort and collaboration with Prime Minister Mikati on a weekly and daily basis to ensure the Lebanese government has a clear and comprehensive understanding of the situation. The government is responsible for the Lebanese people and is committed to fulfilling its duties, particularly in assessing damages, clearing debris, and addressing related issues."  

He noted that "the process is ongoing, especially as we discussed today the financing mechanism, which is a crucial issue for the government. In coordination with the Prime Minister, through continuous discussions, we are working to establish a clear framework for the three pillars: damage assessment, debris removal, and reconstruction. The goal is to prepare a comprehensive document for the government to rely on for the benefit of all Lebanese."

The Prime Minister met with the Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayad, to discuss the Electricité du Liban (EDL) needs and the fuel requirements of displacement centers.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Grand Serail

Meeting

United Nations Special Coordinator

Ali Hamie

LBCI Next
Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed
Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

UNIFIL Chief affirms solidarity with Lebanon during meeting with Defense Minister Sleem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's rejection of any conditions that exceed Resolution 1701 in meeting Egypt’s Abdelatty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Lebanese Prime Minister meets Iraqi counterpart: Iraq fully supports Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Fierce clashes and Israeli attempts to advance in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it 'freedom to act' against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:21

France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More