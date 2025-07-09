News
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-07-2025 | 14:59
Hamas said on Wednesday it has agreed to release ten hostages under ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, saying ongoing talks for a truce were "tough" due to Israel's "intransigence."
The Palestinian group said the ongoing ceasefire talks have several sticking points, including the flow of aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and "genuine guarantees for a permanent ceasefire."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
Ceasefire
Negotiations
Next
Israel foreign minister says Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal 'achievable'
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Previous
