Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

Hamas said on Wednesday it has agreed to release ten hostages under ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, saying ongoing talks for a truce were "tough" due to Israel's "intransigence."



The Palestinian group said the ongoing ceasefire talks have several sticking points, including the flow of aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and "genuine guarantees for a permanent ceasefire."



Reuters