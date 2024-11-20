Hochstein meets former PSP leader Walid Joumblatt before heading to Israel

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Joumblatt on Wednesday to discuss Lebanon's current situation and a ceasefire deal with Israel.



This marks the end of his meetings in Lebanon before he heads to Israel to continue the ceasefire negotiations.



This meeting comes after Hochstein met with former president Michel Aoun, where he received him at his residence in Rabieh.



Furthermore, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the ceasefire agreement with the U.S. envoy for the second consecutive day.



In a press conference, Hochstein described the discussions with Berri toward an agreement as "positive."