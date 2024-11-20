Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it 'freedom to act' against Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 09:45
High views
Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it &#39;freedom to act&#39; against Hezbollah
Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it 'freedom to act' against Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Wednesday that any ceasefire deal with Lebanon must ensure Israel has the "freedom to act" against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

"In any agreement we will reach, we will need to keep the freedom to act if there will be violations," he told foreign ambassadors ahead of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's expected arrival in Israel to discuss a truce.

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Gideon Saar

Lebanon

Hezbollah

US

Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed
Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon
