Israeli strikes kill one in Ebel El Saqi and five in Maarakeh and Qlaileh in South Lebanon

The National News Agency reported on Wednesday that an Israeli shelling targeted three homes in the town of Ebel El Saqi in the Marjaayoun District of southern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding another.



In a separate incident, the Ministry of Health confirmed that five people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on the towns of Maarakeh and Qlaileh located in the Tyre District in South Lebanon.