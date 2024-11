Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesperson, issued an urgent message on X on Thursday, calling on residents of a designated building in Tyre, southern Lebanon, and its neighboring structures to evacuate immediately.



The statement warned, “You are currently located near facilities and assets belonging to Hezbollah. The Israeli army will target these sites with force in the near future.”



Adraee stated, “For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must vacate this building and the neighboring structures immediately and move at least 500 meters away.”