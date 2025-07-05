Trump says Iran refused inspections and uranium enrichment halt

Middle East News
05-07-2025 | 00:24
High views
Trump says Iran refused inspections and uranium enrichment halt
Trump says Iran refused inspections and uranium enrichment halt

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has not agreed to allow inspections of its nuclear sites or to halt uranium enrichment.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he believes Iran’s nuclear program has suffered a permanent setback, although Tehran may resume it at a different location.

He added that he would discuss the issue of Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the White House on Monday.

Reuters

Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
LBCI Previous

