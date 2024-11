Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs, urging them to evacuate specific buildings.



Adraee, in a statement posted on X, said: “You are located near facilities and assets belonging to Hezbollah, which the Israeli army will target in the near future.''



He added, ''For your safety and that of your families, you must evacuate these buildings and the surrounding ones immediately and maintain a distance of at least 500 meters from them.”