Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport
2024-11-21 | 04:59
Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport
On Thursday, a plane carrying food and medical supplies, a donation from the Russian Federation to the Lebanese Army, landed at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.
The aid was received in the presence of the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, and the representative of Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
