On Thursday, Israel's army claimed to have launched a series of additional airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting command centers and Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the area.



"Fighter jets, guided by intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, struck several targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut, focusing on command centers and other military structures used by Hezbollah," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported in a recent post on X.



These strikes, according to Adraee, are part of ongoing operations targeting Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which the group allegedly uses "as a base for planning and executing terrorist activities against Israeli citizens."



He added: "The attacks aim to destroy weapons production sites and storage facilities established in the heart of Beirut."



He alleged that "all the targets hit were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in civilian areas, further highlighting the group’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع شن سلسلة غارات إضافية على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية: استهداف مقرات قيادة ارهابية وبنى تحتية عسكرية لحزب الله في بيروت



🔸أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو بتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية على عدة أهداف ارهابية في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت مستهدفة مقرات… pic.twitter.com/MsZnXAmjfs — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 21, 2024