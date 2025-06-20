European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks

European powers on Friday urged Iran to continue diplomacy to find a solution in the standoff over its nuclear program as Israel keeps up its bombardment of the Islamic Republic.



"The good result today is that we leave the room with the impression that Iran is ready to further discuss these questions," said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in a statement alongside his British, French, and EU counterparts after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States," while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said there "can be no definitive solution through military means to the Iran nuclear problem."



AFP

