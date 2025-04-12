Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'

Oman's top diplomat, who mediated talks between the United States and Iran in Muscat on Saturday, said they were held in a "friendly atmosphere" and launched a quest for a "fair and binding agreement."



"I am proud to announce that today in Muscat we hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and mediated to begin a process of dialogue and negotiations with the shared aim of concluding a fair and binding agreement. I would like to thank my two colleagues for this engagement which took place in a friendly atmosphere," Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a statement posted on X.





AFP