Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

2024-11-22 | 09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0min
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Despite the ongoing Israeli aggression, citizens came together to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Lebanon's independence.  

Various events and activities were held across Lebanon, reflecting a strong national spirit, even as the country grapples with escalating violence and its repercussions.

