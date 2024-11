The Israeli army announced a series of airstrikes allegedly targeting 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon's Tyre on Friday.



The army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed in a post on X that "Directed by the Northern Command, the operation targeted key Hezbollah infrastructure, including command centers, intelligence facilities, weapons depots, observation posts, and military buildings."



He claimed that the facilities struck were primarily linked to Hezbollah's "Aziz" unit, which the Israeli army accuses of launching rockets from southwestern Lebanon into Israeli territory and carrying out other attacks in the area.



"Tyre, described as a hub for Hezbollah's activities, serves as a strategic base for the group's operations against Israel," the army claimed.



The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of embedding its operations within civilian areas across Lebanon, jeopardizing civilian safety.



However, the army alleged that measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including issuing warnings through various channels before conducting the strikes.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع يشن يلسلة غارات في منطقة صور جنوب لبنان: استهداف مقرات قيادة تابعة لوحدة "عزيز" في حزب الله



🔸شنت طائرات حربية تابعة لسلاح الجو، بتوجيه من قيادة المنطقة الشمالية، في وقت سابق اليوم سلسلة غارات على أهداف تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة صور جنوب لبنان. شملت… pic.twitter.com/7ZGOpA93qO — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 22, 2024