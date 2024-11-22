Hisham Fawaz to LBCI: Six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred

2024-11-22 | 15:07
Hisham Fawaz to LBCI: Six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred
0min
Hisham Fawaz to LBCI: Six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred

The head of the hospital department at the Health Ministry, Hisham Fawaz, described the repeated attacks on medical facilities in Lebanon as a "long-running, daily series without any deterrent."  

In a statement to LBCI, Fawaz highlighted that "the Zionist enemy is directly targeting the healthcare sector," emphasizing that "this targeting is unacceptable and cannot continue."  

He called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to "act immediately," noting that "such attacks must stop, especially after six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred."  

Fawaz assured that the Health Ministry is actively addressing multiple files and that "the situation remains under control for now."  

