Hisham Fawaz to LBCI: Six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred
Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 15:07
Hisham Fawaz to LBCI: Six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred
The head of the hospital department at the Health Ministry, Hisham Fawaz, described the repeated attacks on medical facilities in Lebanon as a "long-running, daily series without any deterrent."
In a statement to LBCI, Fawaz highlighted that "the Zionist enemy is directly targeting the healthcare sector," emphasizing that "this targeting is unacceptable and cannot continue."
He called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to "act immediately," noting that "such attacks must stop, especially after six people, including the director of Dar Al-Amal University Hospital, Ali Allam, were martyred."
Fawaz assured that the Health Ministry is actively addressing multiple files and that "the situation remains under control for now."
Next
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
Previous
