Beirut's southern suburbs have been struck by Israeli airstrikes following an evacuation order issued by the army's spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X.



Blasts were heard across the city as heavy smoke billowed from the area.



Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft can be clearly heard hovering over the sky of Beirut.



This comes after the Israeli army issued several evacuation warnings before pounding Beirut's suburbs.



The latest toll updated by Lebanon's Health Ministry stands at 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded, with casualties increasing daily due to Israeli aggression.