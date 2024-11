An Israeli airstrike targeted two individuals on the beach in the southern city of Tyre, South Lebanon, killing one person and wounding another on Saturday.



A video captured the individuals on the beach after being attacked by an airstrike.

شهيد وجريح على شاطئ صور اثر استهدافهما من مسيّرة اسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/lcvzvj0u4r — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 23, 2024