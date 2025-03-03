Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history

Sheikh Akl of the Druze community, Sami Abi Al-Muna, emphasized the Druze people's unwavering commitment to the unity of their homelands, particularly Syria.



During a meeting of the Druze Council at the community's headquarters in Verdun, Abi Al-Muna urged Syria's free citizens, especially the descendants of Sultan Pasha Al-Atrash, to resist chaos and avoid isolation from their surroundings.



He stressed that the Druze remain deeply integrated into their societies and that their protection comes from active participation in their nations, not from any external force with ulterior motives. He reaffirmed the community's determination to uphold its fundamental principles despite shifting regional dynamics and mounting challenges.



Abi Al-Muna also called on Arab nations to take responsibility in confronting what he described as a destructive agenda before it is too late. He warned that while the region is emerging from a devastating war and dealing with the aftermath of the Israeli army's withdrawal, Israel continues to pursue expansionist plans under the pretext of protecting the Druze.



Former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), Walid Jumblatt, echoed these concerns, stating that the current period is even more dangerous than past Israeli occupations of Beirut and other key moments in history.



"They want to dismantle Jabal Al-Druze. Either we hold onto our Arab identity, or we succumb to the Zionist plan," Jumblatt said.



He affirmed that Syrians are fully aware of the stakes and announced his intention to visit Damascus to reaffirm the capital's central role.



Jumblatt also warned that external interference is pulling some factions into dangerous territory, cautioning that it could lead to civil wars with unpredictable consequences if this continues.