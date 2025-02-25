MP Fouad Makhzoumi criticizes ministerial statement but grants government confidence

In his remarks, MP Fouad Makhzoumi voiced concerns over the newly formed government's ministerial statement, particularly regarding its handling of defense and financial reforms.



While acknowledging that the term "resistance" was absent, he pointed out that the statement left the issue of arms ambiguous. "It states that the right to defense belongs to Lebanon, but not explicitly to the Lebanese state," he noted.



Makhzoumi also criticized the statement for failing to address key financial issues. He highlighted the absence of any mention of lifting banking secrecy, amending the current ineffective law, conducting a full banking audit, or investigating the financial transfers that took place in 2019.



Despite these shortcomings, Makhzoumi announced that he would grant the government his confidence, stressing that its credibility would depend on implementation.



"We will remain vigilant," he affirmed.