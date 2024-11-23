No political figures present in targeted Basta buildings, says MP

2024-11-23 | 08:05
No political figures present in targeted Basta buildings, says MP
No political figures present in targeted Basta buildings, says MP

MP Amin Sherri stated Saturday that no political figures were present in the two buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the Basta neighborhood of Beirut. 

His comments come amid rising speculation about the intended targets of the attack.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Amin Sherri

Israel

Airstrikes

Basta

Beirut

