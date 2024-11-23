News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Clashes continue in South Lebanon's Khiam, Israeli control unconfirmed: LBCI correspondent
Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Clashes continue in South Lebanon's Khiam, Israeli control unconfirmed: LBCI correspondent
Clashes remain ongoing in Khiam, South Lebanon, with reports indicating that the area is not yet under the control of the Israeli army, according to an LBCI correspondent.
Lebanon News
Clashes
Khiam
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 10, including family of five
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 10, including family of five
0
World News
08:33
US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
World News
08:33
US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 10, including family of five
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 10, including family of five
0
World News
08:33
US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
World News
08:33
US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:05
No political figures present in targeted Basta buildings, says MP
Lebanon News
08:05
No political figures present in targeted Basta buildings, says MP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel claims targeting 'Hezbollah's Aziz unit' in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel claims targeting 'Hezbollah's Aziz unit' in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
Lebanon News
03:47
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
2
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
3
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
4
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
6
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
7
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More