News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Initial toll: Airstrike on Tyre kills one, injures 16
Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Initial toll: Airstrike on Tyre kills one, injures 16
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that an airstrike on Tyre, southern Lebanon, has resulted in one fatality and 16 injuries, according to initial assessments.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Airstrike
Tyre
Next
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israeli airstrike targets bridge at Syrian border in Jusiyah
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israeli airstrike targets bridge at Syrian border in Jusiyah
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
2
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
3
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
6
Lebanon News
10:36
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:36
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
8
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More