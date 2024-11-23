Initial toll: Airstrike on Tyre kills one, injures 16

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 11:03
High views
Initial toll: Airstrike on Tyre kills one, injures 16

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that an airstrike on Tyre, southern Lebanon, has resulted in one fatality and 16 injuries, according to initial assessments.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airstrike

Tyre

